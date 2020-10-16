Fire shuts down WB-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire that broke out in Vacaville along Interstate-80 on Friday afternoon.

Vallejo Fire is on the way to assist in the 4-alarm fire.

Around 2:26 p.m. the California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert on westbound at Midway Road.

At this time all lanes are blocked.

Drivers should expect delays as traffic is being diverted off of Midway Rd.

No other details have been released.

Check back as this is developing.

