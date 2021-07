SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:03 p.m., officials reported the fire burning near the 500 block of Mill River Lane.

Crews from San Jose Fire Department and Milpitas Fire Department are on the scene.

#SJFD is responding to a vegetation fire near the 500 block of Mill River Ln first reported at 4:03pm. @MilpitasFire also responding on the Milpitas side of this vegetation fire. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QpHUoJAUXC — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 27, 2021

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place at this time.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

Check back as this is developing.