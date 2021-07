SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in San Martin on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 2:20 p.m. in the area of New Avenue.

At this time, the fire has burned about 6 acres.

Helicopter and aircraft assistance has been requested.

Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of New Avenue in the community of San Martin (Santa Clara County). Aircraft at scene reporting 6 acres and crews making good progress. #Newfire pic.twitter.com/bMDF1Wv1Jd — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 23, 2021

According to Cal Fire, crews are making good progress at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.