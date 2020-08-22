Crews respond to grass fire burning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to a grass fire burning in Vallejo on Friday night.
The blaze was reported near Lemon Street and Derr Street.
The Vallejo Firefighters Association says the fire has been upgraded to three alarms.
Structures on Colt Court are threatened at this time, officials.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for details as this is developing.
