Crews respond to grass fire in Moraga

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire is burning in Moraga in Contra Costa County Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. and 5 acres.

It has now grown to 20-30 acres, but forward progress of the fire has stopped.

The fire is 50% contained as of 7:20 p.m.

No evacuations and no structures damaged.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on Irvine Drive in Moraga (Contra Costa Co). Fire is approximately 5 acres. #IrvineFire @Moraga_OrindaFD @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/3dNpkHgysb — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 12, 2020

