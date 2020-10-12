Crews respond to grass fire in Moraga

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire is burning in Moraga in Contra Costa County Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. and 5 acres.
It has now grown to 20-30 acres, but forward progress of the fire has stopped.
The fire is 50% contained as of 7:20 p.m.
No evacuations and no structures damaged.
