CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in Pittsburg Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the fire is burning on John Henry Johnson Parkway and Leland Road in the Pittsburg area.

The fire was first reported around 6 p.m. and was initially reported at about an acre, but has since grown to five acres at last check.

Cal Fire SCU and Contra Costa firefighters are working together to contain the fire.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.