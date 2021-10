SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have contained a grass fire in the area of 87 and Curtner Avenue, according to San Jose Fire Department.

Fifty-six crew members were sent to contain the fire that garnered a TIER 2 response.

They are working to extinguish the remainder of the fire.

SJPD said there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.