Firefighters respond to a fire near Audubon Canyon off Shoreline Highway north of Stinson Beach on Feb. 9, 2022. (Marin County Sheriff)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have responded to a grass fire Wednesday morning near Audubon Canyon off Shoreline Highway north of Stinson Beach.

The fire is two acres and is no threat to the community at this time, authorities said.

Cal Fire has also sent a helicopter to assist with the response efforts.