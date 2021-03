ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters and police and are responding to a house fire Monday afternoon in the city of Alameda.

The fire started in the 2800 block of Central Avenue.

Alameda police tweeted that drivers should use alternative routes.

⚠️UPDATE: Traffic Advisory⚠️

Crews are continuing to work the fire in the 2800 block of Central Avenue. Please use alternative routes and anticipate delays.



For your safety and to allow space for crews to work, please refrain from coming to the area. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) March 1, 2021

They said Central Avenue, between Mound Street and Versaille Avenue, is still closed.

We have a full 1st alarm assignment in @alamedacityfire assisting with a #workingfire #alameda #oakland

Engines 13, 4, 2, Truck 2, Battalion 4 on scene and Engines 29 & 16 covering Alameda Fire stations. pic.twitter.com/UrsSaxkwQy — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 1, 2021

First responders confirmed that all parties have been evacuated from the area.

We will continue to update this story.