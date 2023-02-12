SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue.

A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when exactly the fire started.

(Campbell Police Department) (Campbell Police Department)

Campbell police first tweeted about the fire at 8:02 p.m. No other information was immediately available. KRON4 has reached out to authorities for information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.