Crews respond to house fire in Martinez

Photo: CHP Contra Costa

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm house fire burning in Martinez Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was impacting cars and structures, and “looks to be a small block of land between lots of houses”, according to CA Fire Scanner.

Contra Costa Fire says the fire is burning in the area of the 100 block of Cambark Court in Martinez.

As of 2:46 p.m., crews say the fire is limited to the house.

As of now, traffic delays have not been reported, but the fire is visible on I-680 near the Pacheco Boulevard exit in Martinez.

NWS Bay Area sent out a smoke warning to motorists heading towards the Benicia Bridge.

Video from K9_Xena shows heavy, thick smoke coming from the area.

KRON4 crews are responding to the scene and will have a live report at a later time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.