Kitchen fire at San Jose apartment complex forces evacuations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire in San Jose Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire is burning at a multi-story apartment building on the 300 block of S Market Street where the fire started in the kitchen, San Jose fire officials said.

The fourth floor of the building is being evacuated due to heavy smoke. About 22-25 residents live on the fourth floor.

Market Street is currently closed between W San Salvador and W San Carlos.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.