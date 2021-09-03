Kitchen fire at San Jose apartment complex forces evacuations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire in San Jose Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The fire is burning at a multi-story apartment building on the 300 block of S Market Street where the fire started in the kitchen, San Jose fire officials said.
The fourth floor of the building is being evacuated due to heavy smoke. About 22-25 residents live on the fourth floor.
Market Street is currently closed between W San Salvador and W San Carlos.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.