Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews respond to more than a dozen fires throughout Contra Costa County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters are responding to more than a dozen fires throughout the county, according to fire officials.

Contra Costa Fire officials say crews responded to 10 grass and structures fires within the first 20 minutes of the 9 p.m. hour.

They say many of the fires are threatening structures and several were caused by fireworks, describing the situation as “beyond irresponsible in these conditions, threatening residents, firefighters and homes”.

As a result, the fire department says it will dispatch only a single fire engine to non-structure fires.

As of 9:45 p.m., crews are working on 14 fires across the county, including three structure fires.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News