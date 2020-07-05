CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters are responding to more than a dozen fires throughout the county, according to fire officials.
Contra Costa Fire officials say crews responded to 10 grass and structures fires within the first 20 minutes of the 9 p.m. hour.
They say many of the fires are threatening structures and several were caused by fireworks, describing the situation as “beyond irresponsible in these conditions, threatening residents, firefighters and homes”.
As a result, the fire department says it will dispatch only a single fire engine to non-structure fires.
As of 9:45 p.m., crews are working on 14 fires across the county, including three structure fires.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- Crews respond to more than a dozen fires throughout Contra Costa County
- Fire burns at McLaren Park in San Francisco
- Fireworks suspected after 4 fires break out in Contra Costa County
- San Francisco man dies when motorcycle hits guardrail in Napa
- For nation’s birthday, Trump slams the enemy within