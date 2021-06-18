Crews respond to multiple brush fires in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters were busy responding to small brush fires in San Jose. Fire officials are worried about the drought-stressed vegetation.

At least three brush fires ignited in San Jose Friday.

One of them was really close to Friday night’s fire along Highway 101 that destroyed two cars and sent one to the hospital.

San Jose firefighters quickly doused the flames of this brush fire that ignited on the Highway 101 offramp near McKee Road.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. — Smoke could be seen from the area of Thursday evening’s brush fire that came dangerously close to homes.

A resident says he saw the fire start from the road and make its way down the hill.

No homes were destroyed but the fire charred two cars and sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With the bone dry conditions and an early start to fire season, firefighters have been preparing ahead of time.

“Refreshing all of our wildland firefighting training, we have also been doing a lot of outreach to the community to help encourage them to be aware of wildfires, the risks that they pose and how they can prepare to respond in case a fire breaks out,” Erica Ray, San Jose Fire Public Information Manager, said.

Firefighters were busy Friday, just before 4 p.m., crews responded to a vegetation fire in the area of south 7th Street and Virginia Street – no reported injuries or structures damaged.

Earlier in the day around 1 p.m., crews contained a vegetation fire near Coyote Creek,

tree cutters removed the burnt tree.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

San Jose Fire Public Information Manager Erica Ray says most fires can be prevented.

“It can be something as simple as chains that are dragged underneath someone’s car that can cause a spark that ignites a fire on the side of the freeway, it could be a cigarette that’s tossed out the window,” Ray said.

As the South Bay is facing drought conditions, San Jose officials are cracking down on illegal fireworks and urging people to report any activity.