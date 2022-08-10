SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished.

However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by a homeless individual while responding to a fire on I-280 at Race Street, officials said in a tweet. The firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Jose Police Department arrested the suspect. The firefighter is being assessed for injuries.

Viewer video shows smoke and flames from the fire near the far right lane of I-280. SJPD said in its initial tweet no structures were threatened by the fire. The fire was first reported at 3:52 p.m.