CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County are responding to multiples fires Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters are responding to a house fire on Deem Street in Pittsburg caused by fireworks shot into the backyard.

Additionally, crews are responding to grass and exterior fires in Martinez, Pleasant Hill and San Pablo.

Several of the fires were started by fireworks, authorities said.

Check back for updates.