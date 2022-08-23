SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 p.m. As of 2:55 p.m., the fire was contained.

SFFD said a building collapsed on the pier and there are no injuries. Fire boats are at the scene to put the fire out. The fire affected just one building, which SFFD described as a “historical abandoned structure on a non-use pier between Pier 4 and the Mui-pier.”

The Bay Trail near Fort Mason is closed while firefighters fight the blaze. Muni Pier and Hyde Street Pier are also closed. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.