PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews were at the scene of a “small plane crash” at the Petaluma Airport Sunday evening around 6:44 p.m., according to the Petaluma Fire Department. The plane is believed to have crashed into a hangar (a structure where planes are stored) on airport grounds.

The pilot was the only person in the plane and did not suffer any serious injuries, officials said. After the crash, the pilot got himself out of the plane.

Petaluma Fire Department said the building in which the plane crash is pretty damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport officials are investigating the cause of the crash. It is unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing.

The Petaluma Airport is located roughly three miles east of Highway 101.