Crews respond to reported grass fire with possible explosions in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa Fire crews are responding to a reported grass fire with possible explosions in the area near 1300 W. 4th Street, according to a tweet by the fire agency.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders access to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

