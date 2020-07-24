ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa Fire crews are responding to a reported grass fire with possible explosions in the area near 1300 W. 4th Street, according to a tweet by the fire agency.
People are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders access to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Destination California: Exploring Coloma, the birthplace of the Gold Rush
- Crews respond to reported grass fire with possible explosions in Antioch
- Leaving nose uncovered defeats face mask’s purpose, study shows
- North Carolina professor set to retire after racist comments found dead weeks after backlash
- Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debut