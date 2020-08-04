Crews respond to residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews in San Jose are responding to a residential fire on Monday evening, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The 3-alarm fire is located on the 800 block of S. 12th Street.

At this time, S. 12th Street is closed between E. Virginia and Martha.

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

