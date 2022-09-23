SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street.

As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan streets.

Video from the Citizen App shows multiple firefighters on top of the roof responding to the fire.

The fire happened in the Ashbury Heights neighborhood. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.