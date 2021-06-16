1 vehicle destroyed after multiple grass fires burn along San Jose freeway

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a series of grass fires in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The small grass fires were reported in the area of I-280 and Meridian Avenue around 4:38 p.m.

One vehicle was destroyed.

As of 5:12 p.m., firefighters say they are getting a good knockdown of the fires.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Traffic is impacted in the area.

Video from Kai-Christian Torf shows black smoke coming from the area.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.