Adults, animals displaced following structure fire in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were battling a structure fire in East Oakland Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 4:05 p.m., firefighters responded to a single-story fire at a residence in the 1000 block of 69th Avenue in East Oakland.

The fire was later upgraded to two-alarm and announced under control around 4:41 p.m.

Officials say three adults and several animals were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

2nd Alarm has been called for the 69th Ave incident. Crews are 15 minutes into the incident. #OFD https://t.co/qpDHGLET5o — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 7, 2021

No other details were immediately released.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.