OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a structure fire near Oakland’s Lake Merritt Sunday night, according to officials.

The fire was reported at a single story building in the 500 block of Bellevue Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Video and information from the Citizen App reports the fire is burning at the Junior Center of Art & Science building.

#workingfire 500blk Bellevue ave. Single story bldg, heavy fire showing upon arrival. E15,10,16,1,T4,1,BC2. Safety officer on scene. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 29, 2021

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.