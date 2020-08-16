Crews respond to surf rescue near Sutro Baths in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco fire crews are responding to a cliff rescue on Saturday afternoon at Sutro Baths.
Around 5 p.m., three victims were reportedly in distress, according to the San Francisco Firefighters.
Officials are currently on the scene of the surf rescue.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for information as this is developing.
