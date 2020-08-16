Crews respond to surf rescue near Sutro Baths in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco fire crews are responding to a cliff rescue on Saturday afternoon at Sutro Baths.

Around 5 p.m., three victims were reportedly in distress, according to the San Francisco Firefighters.

Officials are currently on the scene of the surf rescue.

At 5pm E34 was dispatched to a cliff rescue and now they are on scene at a surf rescue at Sutro Baths for 3 victims in distress. @GGNRANPSAlerts pic.twitter.com/78xNp2aGWc — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) August 16, 2020

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for information as this is developing.

