SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at 834 Washington St. in the Chinatown neighborhood.

As of 3:08 p.m., the fire has been contained, according to a tweet from fire officials.

Officials said the fire was a “roof fire.” Firefighters were searching for victims earlier; no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials said police will lead the repopulating of homes and businesses in the area.