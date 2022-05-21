CORRECTION: Evacuation warnings, not orders, were issued as KRON4 initially reported.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire Saturday afternoon in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville, Cal Fire announced on Twitter. Evacuation warnings were issued by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.

All residences on Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak Road North to Highway 128 and from west of Pleasants Valley Road to the Blue Ridge County line “should leave now,” officials said. They said the evacuation warning was due to “potential threat to life and/or property.”

As of 4:45 p.m., officials said the fire is approximately 110 acres. The fire is 0% contained.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District tweeted that the fire was at 3:15 p.m. A photo (above) posted by the officials show the fire burning across the hills in that area.

Cal Fire advises travelers in the area to drive with caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.