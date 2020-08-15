Crews respond to vehicle, vegetation fire near Highway 17 in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle and vegetation fire in Santa Clara County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department and CAL Fire SCU are on scene of the fire near southbound Highway 17 in Los Gatos.

The fire was reported south of The Cats.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was made available at this time.

