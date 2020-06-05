Crews responding to 6-acre fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are at the scene of a fire reported in San Jose, Cal Fire tweeted Thursday evening.

The fire is reportedly burning 6 acres in grass and oak woodland in the area of Colleen Drive.

Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Colleen Dr, San Jose (Santa Clara County). Copter 106 at scene reporting 6 acres in grass and oak woodland #Colleenfire pic.twitter.com/GPTqITlpRQ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 5, 2020

Officials have not released further details.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

