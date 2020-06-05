Crews responding to 6-acre fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are at the scene of a fire reported in San Jose, Cal Fire tweeted Thursday evening.
The fire is reportedly burning 6 acres in grass and oak woodland in the area of Colleen Drive.
Officials have not released further details.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
