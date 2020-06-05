Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews responding to 6-acre fire in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are at the scene of a fire reported in San Jose, Cal Fire tweeted Thursday evening.

The fire is reportedly burning 6 acres in grass and oak woodland in the area of Colleen Drive.

Officials have not released further details.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News