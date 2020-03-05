CROCKETT (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire Thursday morning at the C&H Sugar headquarters facility off I-80 in Crockett.
Officials said the fire started on a conveyor belt around 9 a.m. and has spread to other floors of the factory.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Coronavirus forces Starbucks to halt the use of personal cups at its stores
- Crews responding to fire at C&H Sugar facility in East Bay
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets continue to drop amid continued coronavirus fears
- A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is finally happening
- ‘Remarkable Women’ in the Bay Area contest winner: Jacquelyn Jackson