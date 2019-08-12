Flames rip through Oakland clothing shop

OAKLAND (KRON) — A two-alarm fire ripped through a building Monday in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

The fire broke out at the back of the Oakland Outlets clothing store located on the corner of 33rd Avenue and International Boulevard.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while putting out the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: