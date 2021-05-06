Fire burning at Walnut Creek senior care facility

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are working to contain a large structure fire burning at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek Thursday.
According to Contra Costa County fire officials, all residents are account for and are being transported to a safe location.
The facility is located in the 1500 block of Castle Hill.
Authorities said the fire across the highway caused by windblow embers has been extinguished.
According to CHP, traffic is currently blocked from northbound and southbound I-680 at S. Main street off-ramp due to the fire.
People are advised to avoid S. Main Street and Castle Hill Road, as well as Creekside Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.