Fire burning at Walnut Creek senior care facility

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are working to contain a large structure fire burning at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek Thursday.

According to Contra Costa County fire officials, all residents are account for and are being transported to a safe location.

The facility is located in the 1500 block of Castle Hill.

Photo: Con Fire PIO Twitter

Authorities said the fire across the highway caused by windblow embers has been extinguished.

According to CHP, traffic is currently blocked from northbound and southbound I-680 at S. Main street off-ramp due to the fire.

People are advised to avoid S. Main Street and Castle Hill Road, as well as Creekside Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.