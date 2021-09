SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A gas leak in San Jose has prompted a shelter-in-place for a nearby business Tuesday around 12:45 p.m.

According to San Jose fire, crews and PG&E are on scene at Zanker Rd & Montague Expy.

Zanker 1 Rd is closed in both directions.

FYI on this incident we are assisting with https://t.co/yYkJGFYbO1 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 21, 2021

The reported cause of the leak is that a private contractor struck a 3″ gas line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.