Crews responding to gas leak in San Jose

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 04:47 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 04:47 AM PDT

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Crews are responding to a reported gas leak in San Jose early Monday. 

The gas leak is reported in the area of N. 1st Street, near W. Santa Clara Street and N. Market Street. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

 

