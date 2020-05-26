Crews responding to large fire near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Crews are responding to a large fire burning near I-880 in Oakland.
According to CHP, the fire was reported was just before 4 a.m. in the area of 5601 Oakport Street.
Large plumes of smoke are visible in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
