Crews responding to large fire near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Crews are responding to a large fire burning near I-880 in Oakland.

According to CHP, the fire was reported was just before 4 a.m. in the area of 5601 Oakport Street.

Large plumes of smoke are visible in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

