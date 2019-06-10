Crews responding to plane crash in delta near Antioch

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a plane that crashed into the delta near Antioch, Sunday afternoon.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District, along with the Coast Guard, CHP, Solano Sheriff’s and Pittsburg Police responded to the incident.

Officials says the plane went down into the delta, north of Broad Slough.

The plane is believed to have taken off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord around 5 p.m.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the pilot was the only occupant of the plane. Officials are not releasing the pilot’s name because their identity has not been confirmed.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified of the crash.

This is developing, check back for updates.

