Crews responding to San Jose brush fire

Photo courtesy San Jose Fire Department.

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire on the creek between Cherry Avenue and Tonino Drive, near Bass Pro Shops Tuesday afternoon.

No structures are threatened.

Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

