SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire on the creek between Cherry Avenue and Tonino Drive, near Bass Pro Shops Tuesday afternoon.
No structures are threatened.
Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- Georgia runoff decides which party controls Senate
- Crews responding to San Jose brush fire
- Biden’s COVID plans supported by US Chamber of Commerce
- Need more spice in your life? This new Popeyes meal is for you
- What a quiet, patronless Masters Tournament means to the golfers