SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A home was burning in El Granada Friday afternoon.

Coastside firefighters responded to the scene.

Two people escaped the house fire, but were unable to grab their cat.

Firefighters went inside and rescued the cat.

HOUSE FIRE: Coastside Firefighters have knocked down a house fire on El Granada Blvd in El Granada, and kept it from spreading to homes next door. pic.twitter.com/yHvlocOVL8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 2, 2021

The fire was eventually knocked down and didn’t spread to other homes.

Video shows heavy smoke in the area as firefighters worked to control the fire.