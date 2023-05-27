(KRON) — Crews are searching for a man submersed in a Livermore lake Saturday afternoon, East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) announced in a press release. Park officers responded to a call around 3:51 p.m. from a family of a man who entered the water to retrieve an oar.

The man jumped into the water at Lake Del Valle, immediately began to struggle and then went underwater, according to witnesses who spoke to EBRPD. Officers arrived at the scene minutes later.

Marine officers and EBRPD lifeguards assisted in the response. As of Saturday night, crews are still searching for the unidentified man.

Lake Del Valle is located at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, approximately 15 miles southeast of the Livermore outlets.