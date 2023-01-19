PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was in the ocean along Esplanade Beach, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a report that a man was struck by a large wave and pulled away from the shore.

The missing swimmer is described to be a white man in his 20s, 6-foot-1 tall and 215 pounds with brown hair, according to the release. He is currently a student at San Francisco State University, but his name was not released.

“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica. The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work,” SFSU wrote in a statement.

He was last seen wearing black shorts. Two other men were with the subject swimming but were able to get out of the water and call 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Park Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department assisted in the search. As of 3 p.m., the swimmer is still missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.