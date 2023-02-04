OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A two-alarm fire broke out at an Oakland restaurant Saturday evening. The Oakland Fire Department (OFD) responded to a blaze around 7:20 p.m. at Eve’s Waterfront.

The fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant, officials said. However, OFD says no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported. Approximately 30 firefighters were at the scene in response, according to Oakland Fire Department’s Michael Hunt.

Officials say there is no danger to the public. Eve’s Waterfront is located at 15 Embarcadero West.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.