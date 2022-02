Crews work to contain a fire in the Nob Hill neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2022. (San Francisco Fire Department via Citizen App)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a four-story multi-residential building in San Francisco on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed there was one person injured.

The fire happened on the top floor of a building at 1451 Larkin St. in Nob Hill, officials said.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area as they are actively working to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.