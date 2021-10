SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown San Jose Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

San Jose firefighters responded to calls about the fire reported at 5th street and St. John street.

When crews first arrived they found the fire showing from the second floor extending into the attic.

The building is a 12 unit, two-story apartment complex with a basement.

Eight adults were displaced with no injuries being reported.