CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a bridge fire on Sunday afternoon in Concord, police announced in a tweet.

The fire happened on Monument Boulevard near Mohr Lane where officials say there is a fire under the bridge.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area as Monument Boulevard at Buskirk Avenue is shut down while the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have yet to have been reported, and authorities did not say how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.