(KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at Lake Cunningham Park, the San Jose Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire is at one acre.

No injuries were reported at this time. SJPD posted photos of the scene (below).

No structures were threatened, officials said. The public is advised to be aware of drift smoke and downwind.

Lake Cunningham Park is located in the eastern part of San Jose, which is near Raging Waters at 2333 S White Road. No other information was immediately available.