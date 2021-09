SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews contained a 1st alarm warehouse fire on the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

The fire was reported at 2:55 a.m. and it was contained shortly after, at 3:23 a.m.

Citizen App video shows the warehouse in flames.

LAST NIGHT 1-ALARM WAREHOUSE FIRE



1246 PENNSYLVANIA AVE (CROSS CESAR CHAVEZ) 02:55



3:23 FIRE CONTAINED



NO INJURIES



NO DISPLACED



UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/Xn5Z4gwMhR — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 4, 2021

According to San Francisco Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.