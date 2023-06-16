(KRON) — A brush fire is burning in Napa County Friday evening, Cal Fire LNU tweeted. The fire was first reported to be 15 acres on the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is at 80 acres and is 0% contained, officials said. Cal Fire says crews are making “good progress” on their response to the blaze.

(Cal Fire LNU)

Eighteen fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers were deployed to the scene. Travelers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

Cal Fire first tweeted about the fire at 6:11 p.m., which was initially 15 acres. It has now spread to 80 acres approximately one hour later.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.