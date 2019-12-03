Crews work to repair leaking roof at Dublin Elementary

DUBLIN (KRON) – Repairs are being made to the leaky roof at Dublin Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

The rain will be back and many students have been moved to other parts of the school to stay dry.

The students came back from Thanksgiving break to see damage to some of the classroom ceilings and water on the floor from a leaky roof.

The parents are frustrated saying over the years, they have helped pass bonds to give Dublin School District money to make repairs and improve schools but the money was used for other projects.

One parent says the problem was waiting to happen and it did to the children, including her child who was in one of the wet and leaky rooms.

“Maintenance wasn’t kept up as it should have been and now they see the repercussions of it. Our children are being affected by it. My child directly,” Amy Phillips said.

The school board approved $33-million to make repairs to the schools which was about 60-years ago.

The repairs will take years, not in time for the next round of rain.