BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on University Avenue at the Berkeley Marina.

We're working to repair a main break on University Avenue at the #Berkeley Marina to get customers there back in service as quickly and safely as possible. We hope to have water flowing by about 2am. Thanks for your patience. — East Bay Municipal Utility District (@ebmud) October 20, 2021

The East Bay Municipal Utility District tweeted that they are hoping to have water flowing by 2 a.m.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.