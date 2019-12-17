Crews working to clean up San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The city of San Francisco is stepping up efforts to keep the city’s streets clean.

On Tuesday morning, San Francisco Public Works crews hit the streets and began cleaning sidewalks near California and Drumm in the Financial District.

They also cleaned around the nearby cable car turn around and the Embarcadero BART station.

The cleanup is also part of the city’s ongoing effort to clean up its image.

With news that Oracle is moving it’s Open World Convention from San Francisco to Las Vegas, the city is worried that other conferences might do the same, taking tens of millions of dollars with them.

Mayor London Breed says cleaning up San Francisco’s streets needs to be a top priority.

The mayor’s office is also calling for more power washers, garbage cans, police officers, shelters and affordable housing.